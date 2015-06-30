© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published June 30, 2015 at 1:03 AM CDT
With his catchy songwriting and rock-star stage presence, BØRNS grabbed WNKU's attention.
With his catchy songwriting and rock-star stage presence, BØRNS grabbed WNKU's attention.

It's officially summer, and our panel of public-radio hosts clearly had the warmer months in mind when we asked them to select their favorite songs of the moment. Their mix includes an impossibly catchy jam from BØRNS that could have been crafted especially for summer nights, a road-trip-worthy surf-rock anthem from Django Django, and a dream-pop creation from Portland duo Wishyunu. Hear all the songs below.

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public-radio hosts' favorite songs. Stream Heavy Rotation picks from the first half of 2015 via our Spotify playlist.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

