Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Every month, we ask a group of public radio hosts to turn us on to songs they haven't been able to turn off. This month, our esteemed panelists picked an unforgettable cut with touches of gospel and folk from the Atlanta hip-hop scene, a moving jazz tribute to a Cuban bassist, a horn-laden stomp that captures the raw energy of a sweaty summer night and more. Hear all 10 of their favorites below.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 10 — Raury.
Raury.
Karina Lidia / Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10 — Lianne La Havas.
Lianne La Havas.
Jean Paul Pietrus / Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10 — The Staves.
The Staves.
Kelly Teacher / Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10 — HONNE.
HONNE.
Will Coutts / Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10 — Ona.
Ona.
Max Nolte / Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10 — Crooks.
Crooks.
Alexandra Valenti / Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10 — Dafnis Prieto.
Dafnis Prieto.
Wilma Colon / Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10 — Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10 — Yukon Blonde.
Yukon Blonde.
Olivia Jaffe / Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10 — Thundercat.
Thundercat.
/ Courtesy of the artist