© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Explosion Of Music From Brasil Summerfest 2015

By Felix Contreras
Published July 30, 2015 at 12:46 PM CDT
Fans attend New York's Brasil Summerfest, which highlights Brazilian music in a wide variety of styles and genres.
Eliseu Cavalcante
Fans attend New York's Brasil Summerfest, which highlights Brazilian music in a wide variety of styles and genres.

Like most of you, Alt.Latino won't be able to make it to Brasil Summerfest 2015, a 10-day explosion of music held each year in New York City. But the least we can do is bring a bit of the festival to you.

We invited co-curator Beco Dranoff to bring in a sampling of the amazing variety of artists headed to New York for the festival, which begins July 30. They represent just a tiny fraction of the massive expanse of creativity in modern Brazil.

If you only think of samba or bossa nova when you think of Brazilian music, think again. This week, we'll hear everything from big-band jazz arrangements based on Brazilian percussion to 1970s funk re-imagined. There are even Brazilian traditions being created in New York City itself. It's an incredible collection of music from a diverse and exciting festival.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation Beat's Growing Stone
1 of 8  — Nation Beat's Growing Stone
Nation Beat's Growing Stone
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz: Taboão
2 of 8  — Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz: Taboão
Letieres Leite & Orkestra Rumpilezz: Taboão
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Nação Zumbi: Pela Orla Dos Velhos Tempos
3 of 8  — Nação Zumbi: Pela Orla Dos Velhos Tempos
Nação Zumbi: Pela Orla Dos Velhos Tempos
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Ana Cañas: Tô na Vida
4 of 8  — Ana Cañas: Tô na Vida
Ana Cañas: Tô na Vida
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Los Sebosos Postizos: Os Alquimistas Estão Chegando
5 of 8  — Los Sebosos Postizos: Os Alquimistas Estão Chegando
Los Sebosos Postizos: Os Alquimistas Estão Chegando
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Forró In The Dark, Brazilian Girls + Angelique Kidjo: Aquele Abraço
6 of 8  — Forró In The Dark, Brazilian Girls + Angelique Kidjo: Aquele Abraço
Forró In The Dark, Brazilian Girls + Angelique Kidjo: Aquele Abraço
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Lia Sophia: Voce Vai Ver
7 of 8  — Lia Sophia: Voce Vai Ver
Lia Sophia: Voce Vai Ver
/ Courtesy of the Artist
DJ Patrick Tor4: Cai Na Roda
8 of 8  — DJ Patrick Tor4: Cai Na Roda
DJ Patrick Tor4: Cai Na Roda
/ Courtesy of the Artist

Tags

NPRNPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras