Classic Sounds And Fresh Updates With Betto Arcos

Betto Arcos hosts Global Village on KFPK in Los Angeles, and he frequently visits All Things Considered on the weekends to share the new music he's discovered while traveling the world. This time, he brings NPR's Arun Rath a stack of new records that re-imagine classic styles of Latin music, from Afro-Cuban jazz to Mexican banda.

Hear the conversation at the audio link above, and delve deeper into the music below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.