New Mix: JR JR, Thunderbitch, Chris Walla, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published September 8, 2015 at 2:48 PM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: JR JR, Chris Walla, Ballake Sissoko & Vincent Segal, Thunderbitch.
Clockwise from upper left: JR JR, Chris Walla, Ballake Sissoko & Vincent Segal, Thunderbitch.

This week's show is split much like some of our favorite records: The A-side is loud and fast. The B-side is slow and quiet.

Co-host Robin Hilton kicks things off with Thunderbitch, a raucous side project from Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard. We quickly follow with bursts of infectious ear candy from the Louisiana-based art pop group Givers and a re-tooled JR JR (until recently known as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.), before slowing things down slightly with the transfixing singer Jill Andrews.

Then it's time to take a deep breath and breathe in the light of our B-side, mixed by host Bob Boilen. We start with two projects from the Icelandic electronic artist Ólafur Arnalds, one a collaboration with experimental pianist Nils Frahm, the other a stunning new interpretation of music by Chopin. We close with a surprising ambient solo album from former Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla and an enchanting new album from Malian kora player Ballaké Sissoko and French cellist Vincent Ségal.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
