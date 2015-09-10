© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Speed Dating With Alt.Latino

By Felix Contreras
Published September 10, 2015 at 11:20 AM CDT
The Grammy-winning band La Santa Cecilia is a perfect match for<em> Alt.Latino</em>.
Humberto Howard / Courtesy of the artist
/
Courtesy of the artist
The Grammy-winning band La Santa Cecilia is a perfect match for<em> Alt.Latino</em>.

Have you ever spent hours in a record store and come home with so much great music that you didn't know where to start?

"Record store? What's that?"

OK. To get a feel of what that was like, take a look at the list of songs we play in this week's show. We found so much cool music that I had to resort to a form of speed dating just to squeeze it all in.

"Speed dating? What's that?"

Never mind. I'll scrap my outdated baby-boomer references and focus instead on all the great new songs in this week's episode — featuring artists from Colombia, Venezuela, Spain and more.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Santiago Salazar
1 of 10  — Santiago Salazar
Santiago Salazar
/ Courtesy of the artist
La Super Chapiadora
2 of 10  — La Super Chapiadora
La Super Chapiadora
/ Courtesy of the artist
N.A.S.A feat. Lizzo (Tropkillaz Remix)
3 of 10  — N.A.S.A feat. Lizzo (Tropkillaz Remix)
N.A.S.A feat. Lizzo (Tropkillaz Remix)
/ Courtesy of the artist
Sidestepper
4 of 10  — Sidestepper
Sidestepper
/ Courtesy of the artist
Branko - Let Me Go (feat. Nonku Phiri & Mr. Carmack)
5 of 10  — Branko - Let Me Go (feat. Nonku Phiri & Mr. Carmack)
Branko - Let Me Go (feat. Nonku Phiri & Mr. Carmack)
/ Courtesy of the artist
Ságan - Bidimensional
6 of 10  — Ságan - Bidimensional
Ságan - Bidimensional
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Lulacruza
7 of 10  — Lulacruza
Lulacruza
/ Courtesy of the Artist
De'Anza- De Aquí, De Allá<a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/deanzamusic" data-ytid="UCcjtUP44bEh_AhN2FNqpHyA" data-sessionlink="itct=CDAQ4TkiEwjYvJGj3-zHAhVIL6oKHXKjBXEo-B0"></a>
8 of 10  — De'Anza- De Aquí, De Allá
De'Anza- De Aquí, De Allá
/ Courtesy of the Artist
La Santa Cecilia - I Won't Cry For You
9 of 10  — La Santa Cecilia - I Won't Cry For You
La Santa Cecilia - I Won't Cry For You
/ Courtesy of the Artist
Julieta Venegas
10 of 10  — Julieta Venegas
Julieta Venegas
/ Courtesy of the Artist

Tags

NPRNPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras