Cruising In El Minivan: Alt.Latino Surveys The State Of Kids' Music

By Felix Contreras
Published September 17, 2015 at 1:54 PM CDT
Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis of Lucky Diaz & The Family Jam Band.
Corey Nichols
/
Courtesy of the artist
Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis of Lucky Diaz & The Family Jam Band.

My Alt.Latino co-host, Jasmine Garsd, has never shown much interest in an episode about children's music. She doesn't have kids, so the magic of the idea is lost on her. So I enlisted two of my fellow NPR dads, Eyder Peralta and Rolando Arrieta, for a discussion of what we enjoy — and don't enjoy — about music for kids.

We take a stroll down memory lane for the sounds of their childhoods, and also hear what's on repeat in their minivans nowadays. Be sure to join the discussion in the comments section: What music did you love as a kid? If you've got kids of your own, what music have you shared with them?

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
