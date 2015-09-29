New Mix: Psych Pop And Gritty Rock From John Grant, Dilly Dally, More

Good luck getting these tunes out of your head.

Host Bob Boilen kicks off this week's All Songs Considered with new music by Pell, a rapper and songwriter who garnered well-deserved attention for his first mixtape, and is back in a big way with production help from TV On the Radio's Dave Sitek. That's followed by a bizarre and relatable introspection from John Grant, a twisting Beatles-esque tune from the Danish trio Slaughter Beach and the "Misguided Light" of Younghusband. From there we enter the enchanted forest of the mind of Marian McLaughin and co-host Robin Hilton leaves us with "Desire" from Toronto outfit Dilly Dally.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.