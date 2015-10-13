New Mix: Diet Cig, Hamilton Leithauser & Paul Maroon, Georgia And More

On this week's All Songs Considered, Bob Boilen is getting excited for the CMJ Music Marathon in New York and Robin Hilton is just plain getting excited. Bob shares some of the things he's most eager to hear at the festival, like Georgia's one-woman musical melee and two vastly different bands with Upstate New York connections: the innocent Florist and gritty Diet Cig. Robin pushed through a listening funk and finally found some songs he loves: Hamilton Leithauser and Paul Maroon of the Walkmen reunite, Motel Beds bring pop music to the wee morning hours with "4AM" and Twin Limb offers up an accordion-based breakup anthem. Get excited!

