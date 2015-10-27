© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.5 KIOS-FM Station Manager, Ken Dudzik, Releases The Following Update:

New Mix: Weezer, Mike Milosh And J. Viewz, Savages, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published October 27, 2015 at 11:10 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Weezer, J. Viewz, Savages, Marlon Williams
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Weezer, J. Viewz, Savages, Marlon Williams

This week on All Songs Considered, Weezer is back with an insanely catchy new single that takes on everything from sexism to religion, filtered through Rivers Cuomo's playful sense of humor. Marlon Williams puts his choir boy-meets-punk rocker touch on country music, King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard brings us back to the sunny '60s and Savages forcefully reminds us that love is the answer.

Also on the show: We call up Mike Milosh of Rhye, who explains his part in a collaboration with j.viewz on "Don't Pull Away," a song Milosh says was written in part as a message to his wife after a grueling year of touring. "Don't Pull Away" is part of the DNA Project, a venture by j.viewz to document the entire process of creating a record from start to finish.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen