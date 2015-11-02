Show Takeover: The Milk Carton Kids

© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published November 2, 2015 at 2:00 PM CST
The Milk Carton Kids are Joey Ryan (left) and Kenneth Pattengale.
After tricking hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton into abandoning the studio in search of the world's most complicated latte, Los Angeles folk duo The Milk Carton Kids commandeer the mic and take over this week's show. Singers and guitarists Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan have released four albums, the most recent of which, Monterey, came out in May of 2015.

On this week's show, The Milk Carton Kids cover all the bases, from Cecile McLorin Salvant's sultry "Look At Me" to Superhumanoids' thrumming electronic, "Anxious and Venice" and Kacy & Clayton's Zeppelin-esque, "Dyin' Bed Maker." Plus an aspirational playlist of great guitar tunes from Jim Campilongo & Honeyfingers, Blake Mills and Julian Lage.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
