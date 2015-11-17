© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Music For Healing

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published November 17, 2015 at 1:00 PM CST
Clockwise from upper left: Sufjan Stevens, Oumou Sangare, Sigur Ros, Alejandra Deheza of School For Seven Bells
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Sufjan Stevens, Oumou Sangare, Sigur Ros, Alejandra Deheza of School For Seven Bells

Music can provide a space for healing, feeling and thought. Following the terrorist attacks in Paris, including at a show in that city's Bataclan concert hall, we were compelled to play music with a meditative tone, songs that allow space and time for reflection. A tune Bob Boilen found himself playing all weekend was by Hiya Wal Âalam, a band featuring members from Tunisia, Palestine and Sweden. It's culture-blending music and perfectly pensive. Robin Hilton's choice of a song by pianist Goldmund gave him some space for moments of solace as the news unfolded this weekend.

NPR Music writer Ann Powers calls in to talk about the inspiration behind her Twitter hashtag #livemusicheals. She remembers her own special live music moment with the uplifting Malian singer Oumou Sangaré and Robin shares his life-affirming experience at a Sufjan Stevens show. A song from Eagles of Death Metal closes our show with humor and heart, reminding us that even in tragedy, music can provide joy.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
