In Cuba, Musicians Redefine The Classics

By Jasmine Garsd
Published January 7, 2016 at 10:59 AM CST
Dayme Arocena is part of a new wave of young Cuban musicians who put a new spin on tradition.
Courtesy of the artist
Dayme Arocena is part of a new wave of young Cuban musicians who put a new spin on tradition.

It's wintertime, and we're all a little chilly and in need of vitamin D. This week on Alt.Latino, we feel a ray of sunshine in the form of Anastasia Tsioulcas, one of NPR's finest music reporters.

Anastasia specializes in classical music, but also has a passion for hunting down fresh sounds from all corners of the world. One day, I'm going to sneak into her luggage and ride along like a stowaway.

Her most recent adventure was in Cuba, where she investigated what young classical musicians are doing. What she found is surprising, sweet and highly danceable.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd