Alt.Latino's Midwinter Pick-Me-Up Mix

By Felix Contreras
Published January 28, 2016 at 3:59 PM CST
Kali Uchis.
Courtesy of the artist
Kali Uchis.

The theme for this week's episode of Alt.Latino is simple: When you're having one of those days, just pop this mixtape into your cassette boombox and groove your blues away.

For some, it's the seemingly unending winter. For others, it's a day that started with spilled coffee, a missed train, or someone else buying the last glazed doughnut. No worries: We've got carefree songs that are virtually guaranteed to put a smile on your face as you look to get your day back on track. Enjoy!

NPRNPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras