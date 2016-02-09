© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

New Mix: Shearwater, Lily & Madeleine, Eskimeaux, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published February 9, 2016 at 12:43 PM CST
Clockwise from top: Eskimeaux, Kevin Morby, Lily & Madeleine, Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from top: Eskimeaux, Kevin Morby, Lily & Madeleine, Jonathan Meiburg of Shearwater

On this week's All Songs, Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton share songs of power, protest and passion, including a cut from Shearwater's "angriest" record to date, the urgent rock of the Ukrainian band Phooey! and singer Kevin Morby's fervent if exasperated attempt to make sense of police violence.

Plus, we've got moments of pure beauty from the sister duo Lily & Madeleine, singer-songwriter and producer Gabrielle Smith, a.k.a. Eskimeaux. And resident Viking Lars Gotrich pays us a visit with deep cuts from Bandcamp.com, including the twee-pop group Naps, and Robin explains why he's certain he's really just a brain floating in a jar on Bob's desk.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
