New Mix: A George Harrison Tribute, Fantastic Negrito, More
On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton play songs that volley between soft, sentimental pop and more abrasive rock, including The Black Ryder's show-stopping cover of George Harrison's "Isn't It A Pity," My bubba's simple, stunning vocals and the face-frying, fist-pumping, riff-heavy rock of Black Mountain.
Our hosts also turn to a hopeful note and play songs that exemplify resilience. Chris Pureka's first new music in five years is an urgent plea to never give up; the band Bleached tells young people to enjoy their worries and Bob premieres a new song by last year's Tiny Desk Contest winner, Fantastic Negrito, about class issues in the East Bay.
Plus Robin premieres a dreamy new song by Sound of Ceres and Bob plays a cut from the debut album by The Suffers, a band we expect to hear a lot from in 2016.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.