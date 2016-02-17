Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks Of January

Our first Rx Dose mix of 2016 is fashionably late, and all the better for it. Corralling our favorite dance tracks from January (and beyond) took a little longer than expected for a host of boring reasons, but hopefully, once you hear this month's roster, you'll agree it was worth the wait.

The mix includes new music from one of dance music's true trailblazers, two young men from the Motor City dedicated to preserving and prolonging the D's legacy, an anonymous producer tackling the hardcore continuum for a great new German label, a young Korean techno producer making her first steps into recording, and a Japanese techno vet releasing his debut for a venerable label.

