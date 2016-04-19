New Music From The Avett Brothers, The Low Anthem, Deerhoof, More

On this week's All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton kick off the show with back-to-back premieres from upcoming albums by beloved bands. Robin leads with a frenetic new song by Deerhoof, originally written for the HBO series Vinyl, that will appear on its album The Magic, out June 24. Bob follows with "Ozzie," a song The Low Anthem wrote as a tribute to legendary shortstop Ozzie Smith that will be on its new album Eyeland, out June 17.

Also on the show: Robin shares The Avett Brothers' new track "Ain't No Man" and The Moth & The Flame's wonderfully moody song "Young & Unafraid." Bob plays a song from the wise-beyond-his-years Jaye Bartell and closes the show with the heavy yet sweet music of Muscle and Marrow.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.