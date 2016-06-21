© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

New Mix: Bellows, Cornelius, Keaton Henson, A-WA, The Wild Reeds, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published June 21, 2016 at 1:10 PM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Cornelius, Keaton Henson, A-Wa, The Wild Reeds
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Cornelius, Keaton Henson, A-Wa, The Wild Reeds

On this week's All Songs Considered we come full circle. Robin Hilton opens the show by looking back in time with a weird, psychedelic track by Cornelius from his long out-of-print, newly reissued album Fantasma. If the song doesn't justify itself, Bob Boilen provides an argument for looking back with a song by The Wild Reeds called "Everything Looks Better (In Hindsight)."

Also on the show: We also play an electro-folk track by the Israeli sisters A-WA and a new song by Tiny Desk veterans Bellows.

But first, Robin and Bob talk knee surgery.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
