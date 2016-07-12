© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

A Lot Of Songs About Ice Cream

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published July 12, 2016 at 1:23 PM CDT
<em>All Songs Considered</em> hosts Bob Boilen (left) and Robin Hilton, high on ice cream sandwiches, music.
Brandi Fullwood
/
NPR
<em>All Songs Considered</em> hosts Bob Boilen (left) and Robin Hilton, high on ice cream sandwiches, music.

On July 15, 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation declaring July National Ice Cream Month, and called "upon the people of the United States to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities." As this week marks that momentous occasion's 32nd anniversary, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton see it as their civic duty to do an entire show about ice cream.

To make this week's playlist, we asked you to tell us about your favorite songs and memories of ice cream. What we got was a lot of wonderful stories and a mix that includes everything from colorful cuts by Louis Prima and Jonathan Richman to Van Halen, Syd Barrett and plenty of novelty songs.

But before we get too deep in the show, we attempt to make ice cream in the studio with the help of Allison Aubrey of NPR's The Salt.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
