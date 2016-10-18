© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

EL VY's Song Against Trump, New Conor Oberst, Kristin Hersh, More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published October 18, 2016 at 12:18 PM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: EL VY, Connor Oberst, The Blow, Kristin Hersh
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: EL VY, Connor Oberst, The Blow, Kristin Hersh

For as much as the election has dominated the news this year, the political cycle hasn't invaded the world of All Songs Considered. But this week we've got a remarkable cut by the band EL VY that's all about Donald Trump. "Are These My Jets?" is from 30 Days, 30 Songs, an online compilation album that features a new song by a new artist every day for the final thirty days leading up to the election. (For the record, NPR is not endorsing any candidate. We just like the song!)

A couple of other things about this week's show: NPR Music's Lars Gotrich joins us to talk about the stellar return of the band American Football, a beloved '90s group that's putting out its first new album in 17 years; and another popular artist from the '90s, Kristin Hersh (who you may know from the band Throwing Muses), is back with an incredible double album full of sonic wonders.

All that plus a new single from Bob's favorite band of 2013, The Blow, and the ruminations of singer Conor Oberst.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
