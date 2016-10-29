© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published October 29, 2016 at 4:59 AM CDT
Courtesy of the artist
<em>World Cafe</em>'s Talia Schlanger picked London newcomer Obongjayar's song "Creeping" as a favorite this month.

Each month, NPR Music asks a panel of public-radio hosts and music curators to share the songs they have on repeat. October's mix doesn't disappoint: It offers a rich variety of genres and moods, hand-picked by folks with impeccable taste.

Listen at the audio link to hear KOSU's Ryan LaCroix, World Cafe's Talia Schlanger and WFUV's Alisa Ali spin their picks. Read on to listen to all 10 songs — and see what our experts have to say about their selections.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Beau Jennings
1 of 10  — Beau Jennings
Beau Jennings
Lisa Lee / Courtesy of the artist
Obongjayar
2 of 10  — Obongjayar
Obongjayar
/ YouTube
Jim James
3 of 10  — Jim James
Jim James
/ Courtesy of the artist
Split Single
4 of 10  — Split Single
Split Single
James Richards IV / Courtesy of the artist
Caleborate
5 of 10  — Caleborate
Caleborate
/ Courtesy of the artist
Mandolin Orange
6 of 10  — Mandolin Orange
Mandolin Orange
/ Courtesy of the artist
Kate Tempest
7 of 10  — Kate Tempest
Kate Tempest
/ Courtesy of the artist
Takuya Kuroda
8 of 10  — Takuya Kuroda
Takuya Kuroda
Hiroyuki Seo / Courtesy of the artist
Kyle Morton
9 of 10  — Kyle Morton
Kyle Morton
/ Courtesy of the artist
Communist Daughter
10 of 10  — Communist Daughter
Communist Daughter
/ Courtesy of the artist

