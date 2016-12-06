© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

All Songs Considered: The Year In Music 2016

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published December 6, 2016 at 9:09 AM CST
Top row, left to right: Solange, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen; Middle row, left to right: Mitski, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean; Bottom row, left to right: Anohni, Car Seat Headrest, Beyoncé.
Courtesy of the artists
Top row, left to right: Solange, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen; Middle row, left to right: Mitski, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean; Bottom row, left to right: Anohni, Car Seat Headrest, Beyoncé.

So much about this year in music felt weighty, ponderous and unforgettable. David Bowie put out his brilliant 25th record on his birthday in January. Two days later, he was dead. Leonard Cohen put out a record for his own 82nd birthday, and a few weeks later, he too was gone. And we lost Prince, George Martin, Pierre Boulez, Merle Haggard, Ralph Stanley, Bernie Worrell — and now I'm going to stop, because I'm getting sad again.

It feels like more music was released this year than ever before, and the fact that you could have access to 30 million songs for the price of nothing meant all of it was competing for your attention. So artists with money made events out of their albums. Beyoncé had her HBO special. Her sister Solange did a book. Frank Ocean built a staircase and two complete albums. Anderson .Paak put out two records for a total of 35 tracks. It's still not easy to say what Kanye did. And albums seemed to get longer: James Blake's 2011 record was a concise 38 minutes, while his 2016 album was exactly double that length. Everyone seemed to be trying to figure out how to stand out. Given the quantity, digging deep into these works of art was harder than ever.

So on this edition of All Songs Considered, NPR Music's Ann Powers, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton and I take a chronological audio stroll through 2016, looking at memorable moments and important releases. We'll also play a few lesser-knowns from our personal favorites, including Adam Torres, Greg Laswell and more.

--Bob Boilen

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen