Guest DJ Xenia Rubinos Spins Music From Solange To Ravel

Vocalist Xenia Rubinos ended 2016 with a bang: Her album Black Terry Cat was singled out in best-of-the-year lists by NPR Music, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. That kind of recognition is a major deal for an independent artist with a one-of-a-kind artistic vision.

Alt.Latino first recognized that vision back in 2012, when we featured a track from Rubinos' first self-released EP, Magic Trix. After we first heard Black Terry Cat earlier this year, we rushed her and her band into our office for a mesmerizing Tiny Desk concert that only hints at the magic of her live show.

That's what we're always trying to do at Alt.Latino: find and then support artists whose vision and imagination stops you in your tracks and opens up new worlds of sounds and ideas. So when Rubinos and her band passed through D.C. while on tour recently, we asked her to bring some music so we could discuss art, life and the joys of subtlety. It's a spirited conversation, and we can't wait for the next one.

