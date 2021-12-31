Coach gets mayonnaise dumped on his head after Duke's Mayo Bowl game

© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers

Published December 31, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. College football yesterday included the Duke's Mayo Bowl - North Carolina against South Carolina. And the post-game ceremony was the best. The winning coach agreed to have gallons of mayonnaise dumped on his head. South Carolina won, so coach Shane Beamer drew that honor, and it was an honor since $10,000 went to charity. Think of how lucky he is the bowl game was not sponsored by motor oil, waste management or a bird sanctuary. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.