Israeli researchers teach fish how to drive a robotic vehicle

Published January 18, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Looking to learn more about animals' navigation skills, Israeli scientists designed goldfish tanks on platforms on wheels. They describe them as fish-operated vehicles. Whenever the goldfish moved in one direction, so did the device. After only a little training, the fish actually learned how to drive and apparently showed some real proficiency for it. I guess you could say the humble goldfish is more so-fish-ticated (ph) than we originally thought. Yeah, it's still MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.