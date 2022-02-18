Big Thief spreads its bets

Big Thief released a new album on Feb. 11, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, that is demonstrative of the band's tightly-knit, collaborative spirit. Produced by drummer James Krivchenia, the 20-track project was purposefully recorded in four distinct and very different locations around the country – Upstate New York, Topanga Canyon in Calif., Telluride, Colo. and Tuscon, Ariz.

"We came up with this idea," Krivchenia explains, "of structuring the record by recording. Four different places with four different engineers, with four different batches of Adrianne's songs, because Adrianne had written a lot of songs – we were kind of choosing from 50 or 60 like, voice memos."

In an interview with NPR's All Things Considered, Big Thief discusses its region-hopping experiment of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and how they've evolved within, and as, a band.

