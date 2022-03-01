Ukrainians are removing and altering road signs to confuse and insult Russian forces

Ukrainian authorities say they are working to remove road signs in a bid to confuse any Russian military forces on the roads, while other public signs direct expletives at the invading soldiers.

Ukravtodor, Ukraine's government agency for roads, posted a message on Facebook saying Russians could not navigate the terrain. "Let's help them get straight to hell," the agency wrote on Saturday.

The agency asked local governments and communities to help with the effort.

Ukraine's ministry of defense posted a similar message, asking Ukrainians to "confuse and disorient the enemy who is illegally moving around Ukraine," and to remove signs with numbers and names of streets, villages and cities.

"Let's do everything possible to clear Ukraine of the Russian occupier as soon as possible!" the ministry wrote.

It's unclear how many signs have been removed so far, but photojournalist Brendan Hoffman photographed a road service worker from the area of Kalynivka removing a road sign on Saturday.

Separately, Ukravtodor called on citizens to "block the enemy by all available methods," asking people to cut down trees, build barricades and burn tires. It said in a message: "The occupant must understand that he is not welcome here and [we] will resist on every street, every road!"

The agency also asked Ukrainians to print out a graphic to post onto billboards. It features a skull and a coffin directed at Russian soldiers.

Signs insulting the Russian forces have already been spotted in Ukraine.

Ukravtodor posted a picture of a road worker installing a street sign featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin's face crossed out.

/ Ukravtodor / Ukravtodor A Ukrainian road worker installs a sign featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin's face crossed out.

And an electronic billboard along Kyiv's Victory Avenue, which Russian forces would be expected to take if they reach that point, reads: "Russian soldiers, go f*** yourselves," according to Daphné Rousseau of Agence France-Presse. The same billboard also reads: "Putin lost, the entire world is with Ukraine."

