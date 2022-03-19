Photos: Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to bring death and the displacement

On the fourth week of the war over 3.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country, another 6.5 million people have been displaced within Ukraine, according to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.
The fighting for Mariupol has now made it to the center of the coastal city with Russian forces encircling it on Saturday.
Russia claims the use of a hypersonic Kinzhal missile on Friday, targeting an underground arms depot in western Ukraine. If confirmed it would be the first use of a hypersonic weapon in combat during its offensive in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace in a video address on Saturday, 23 days after Russia launched its invasion.
Here's a look at the situation on the ground this week:
