© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers

The Buffalo grocery store shooting suspect appears in court today

By Cheryl Corley
Published May 19, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT
Police continue the investigation at the Tops supermarket May 18 in the Cold Spring neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. A gunman opened fire at the store on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Police say it's being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Police continue the investigation at the Tops supermarket May 18 in the Cold Spring neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y. A gunman opened fire at the store on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Police say it's being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old white man accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others in a racist shooting rampage in Buffalo, N.Y., will appear in court Thursday morning.

The felony hearing will determine if there's enough evidence to proceed to trial over the attack on a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. While many might think it appears to be an open-and-shut case, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he'll proceed by the book.

"Emotions are high. I understand the rawness of this matter. However, I do not operate in a court of public opinion," Flynn said. "I operate in a court of law, and this defendant is innocent until proven guilty."

Gendron, who will be represented by attorneys selected by a county bar association, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges on Saturday. He's accused of targeting a Black community for the attack after developing white supremacist views.

Flynn says more charges may be filed after a grand jury convenes and investigates the shooting. There's a 45-day window for that to occur and the clock starts ticking today.

Officials have said they are investigating the mass shooting as a racially motivated hate crime and are also considering a terrorism charge.

In the midst of all this, the community continues to mourn. They've been holding vigils and another large prayer vigil is scheduled for this evening. Tomorrow, a funeral will be held for 67-year-old Heyward Patterson, one of the 10 people killed in the attack.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
See stories by Cheryl Corley