Thursday, June 9: Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be 6 public hearings at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9th. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.
KIOS will carry live coverage of Thursday's hearings on-air and online.