Riverside Chats hosts Chip Davis Live at Benson

KIOS and host Tom Knoblauch bring Riverside Chats live to the stage of Benson Theatre Saturday, September 24th with special guest, legendary musician, composer, and founder of Mannheim Steamroller, Chip Davis. The event, produced in conjunction with Omaha Public Radio and Benson Theatre, will be recorded for broadcast on KIOS on Monday, October 3rd at noon and Saturday, October 8th at 6 a.m.

Chip Davis has been making music for over five decades, scoring his first Billboard number 1 in 1976 with "Convoy," the song he co-wrote with Bill Fries. Davis was also named Country Music Writer of the Year in 1976 by performing rights organization SESAC. However, no mention of Chip Davis would be complete without the group he founded, Mannheim Steamroller, and the label he created to release its music, American Gramaphone, both of which have captivated listeners and audiences since 1974.

Davis has also been active in encouraging and enabling Omaha’s unique artistic culture across several projects and media, including the restoration and preservation of Omaha’s historic Benson Theatre.

Click here for ticket information, and for more about Benson Theatre, visit bensontheatre.org.