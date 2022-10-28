House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder at home

An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, Paul Pelosi, according to a statement from Drew Hammill, the speaker's spokesperson.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement read.

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

According to the statement, the speaker, who is second in line to the presidency after the vice president, was not at home at the time of the break-in and attack.

The break-in at her residence raises questions about the security of the home of one of the most powerful lawmakers in the country.

While the motivation is still unknown, the attack comes amid increasing violent rhetoric targeting political figures and their families.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was home with her husband over the summer when a man carrying a pistol was arrested near her home.

