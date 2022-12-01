Biden and Macron will hold a joint press conference as part of a state visit

President Biden will host a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron on Thursday as a part of the French president's three-day state visit.

The joint press conference is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET. Watch it live:

Traditionally leaders have answered two questions each at joint press conferences; topics that could come up include trade issues — especially as they relate to electric car provisions in the infrastructure legislation — as well as China; Russia's war with Ukraine; and lingering concerns about AUKUS, a new defense partnership with the U.K., U.S. and Australia. That partnership was forged after a U.S-Australia arms deal that infuriated France.

Macron's visit — the first state visit of the Biden-Harris administration — began earlier this week. On Wednesday, Macron and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the NASA headquarters. Last year, Macron and Harris agreed the two nations would increase cooperation in the space and cybersecurity sectors.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier this week that France is not only the United State's oldest ally, but a key partner on a number critical international issues including the war in Ukraine and tensions with China in the Indo Pacific region.

Later on Thursday, the pair of world leaders will take part in the first state dinner hosted by Biden, which includes a performance by Jon Batiste.

