© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Investigators reveal new information tying Idaho murders to Bryan Kohlberger

By Becky Sullivan
Published January 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology PhD student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology PhD student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.

Idaho authorities have released the most comprehensive evidence yet tying the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a suspect arrested last week and charged with their murders.

Among the new information is the recovery of a DNA sample from a leather knife sheath found in one of the victims' beds, and the revelation that a roommate of the victims had been awoken during the night and saw a strange, masked man exit the house.

Idaho authorities have charged Bryan Kohlberger with murder in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Kohlberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at nearby Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree, along with one count of felony burglary.

Early on the morning of Nov. 13, the four students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – were stabbed to death in the Moscow, Idaho, home where three of them lived together with two other students. The fourth victim, Chapin, was dating Kernodle and spending the night.

For weeks, investigators seemed to have few leads. Then, in early December, detectives announced they were seeking information about a white Hyundai Elantra that had been spotted near the crime scene early that morning.

Then, on Dec. 30, police in Pennsylvania arrested Kohlberger. He was soon extradited to Idaho, where he is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPRNPR News
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has been a producer for NPR since 2011. She is one of the network's go-to breaking news producers and has been on the ground for many major news stories of the past several years. She traveled to Tehran for the funeral of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, to Colombia to cover the Zika virus, to Afghanistan for the anniversary of Sept. 11 and to Pyongyang to report on the regime of Kim Jong-Un. She's also reported from around the U.S., including Hurricane Michael in Florida and the mass shooting in San Bernardino.
See stories by Becky Sullivan