© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Raquel Welch, actress and Hollywood sex symbol, dead at 82

By Ciera Crawford
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST
Actress Raquel Welch at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards January 16, 2005.
Carlo Allegri
/
Getty Images
Actress Raquel Welch at the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards January 16, 2005.

Raquel Welch, who rose to fame as a sex symbol in the 1960s, has died. She was 82.

Welch's manager told NPR she died Wednesday after a brief illness.

Welch's career started in the 1960s with appearances on TV shows such as The Virginian, McHale's Navy and Bewitched. That paved the way for back-to-back roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. That latter role catapulted her to sex symbol status.

Over the course of her career, she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in the 1974's The Three Musketeers as Constance de Bonacieux, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She leaves behind her two children, her son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPRNPR News
Ciera Crawford
Ciera Crawford is a supervising producer at All Things Considered. She joined the show in October 2019 as the update producer who helps keep the show fresh for later feeds. Crawford previously worked at Westwood One News in Washington, D.C., where she worked as the overnight executive editor, and later as the morning drive assignment editor. There she wrote for anchors and hosts, assigned stories, pitched story ideas and edited copy, while producing special report coverage for big breaking stories such as the North Korea summits and the mass shootings in New Zealand and Las Vegas, as well as political stories including the 2018 midterms and 2016 presidential election. She is an alumna of Virginia State University. Outside the office, she enjoys sports (Go Celtics!), her four dogs and all things pop culture.