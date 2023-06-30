A Brazil court has banned Bolsonaro from running for election until 2030

RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been barred from office until 2030 for abuse of power, after he made unfounded claims about Brazil's voting system ahead of last year's election.

The seven judges on Brazil's Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia voted by a majority to ban the former president for eight years. This means the right-wing populist will be unable to stand in the next presidential election. He will be eligible to run in the 2030 election, when he will be 75.

The justices say Bolsonaro abused his power when he summoned ambassadors to his residence last year and made baseless claims about the country's voting machines. The meeting was just months before the election, which Bolsonaro lost.

Two justices sided with Bolsonaro, saying he had the right to freely express his opinions.

Bolsonaro says he will appeal the decision.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.