© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are presently broadcasting at lower power for urgent repairs, which could affect reception. We apologize for the inconvenience.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar unharmed following armed carjacking about a mile from Capitol

By The Associated Press
Published October 2, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is shown talking to a member of the media during a campaign event in San Antonio, May 4, 2022.
Eric Gay
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is shown talking to a member of the media during a campaign event in San Antonio, May 4, 2022.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said.

Cuellar's chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement saying: "As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement."

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in Washington's Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPRNPR News
The Associated Press