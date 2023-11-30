Michigan couple is running against each other for a seat in the statehouse

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. As you get together with family during the holidays, you'll probably find some political differences around the dinner table. One couple in Michigan is taking that to another level. They're running against one another in a special election for a seat in the state House. Suzanne Ostosh is running as a Democrat. Her husband, Curtiss, has filed as a Republican. They say they're rooting for one another, but I imagine they're voting for themselves. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

