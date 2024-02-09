Move over Cupid, Valentine's Day is busy one for private investigators

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Valentine's Day is coming up - that time of year when people might be feeling extra affectionate or extra suspicious. It's a busy season, apparently, for private investigators. Ashley Wardlow is a PI at Nathans Investigations in Florida.

ASHLEY WARDLOW: People want to know what their position is with the person they're dating. Honestly, Valentine's Day, it's a cute day, but it's a harsh reality for a lot of people because you get to find out if you're No. 1, 2, 3, or however many others there are.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Wardlow says she sees drama on the job that rivals the plot twists on reality TV. One person used a burner phone to secretly contact their other partner.

WARDLOW: Someone hired us because their significant other was going away for a work trip around Valentine's Day, and this person tried to be two steps ahead by leaving their cellphone at home. So I conducted a data extraction on that cellphone, and lo and behold, there was text messages and we were able to see the whole plan.

INSKEEP: Maybe not surprisingly, the private investigator encourages you to consider hiring a private investigator.

WARDLOW: A lot of people have that hunch. And if you have that hunch, go with your gut feeling because, you know, you're very likely to be right.

FADEL: Don Haworth owns Chicagoland Detective Services. He's been doing this work for nearly four decades.

DON HAWORTH: We call it domestic cases - the husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, etc. We probably average about maybe eight to 10 a month.

FADEL: He says a good PI is always on the move. In fact, he spends about 60% of the time in his car.

INSKEEP: Although Haworth says finding evidence can sometimes be a little tricky.

HAWORTH: Just like a news reporter, anything can be filmed in public view. You can't record conversations, and a lot of people call us and say can you put a mic in a car? Can you bug my house? Put it under my spouse's bed? I mean, just all types.

FADEL: Wow. And Haworth says if an investigator doesn't find proof of infidelity, that doesn't mean you're in the clear. If you think your partner is cheating, they probably are.

HAWORTH: If it walks and quacks like a duck, it is.

INSKEEP: One thing to consider - hiring a private investigator will cost way more than a dozen roses.

