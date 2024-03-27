Centrist former Sen. Joseph Lieberman has died at 82

Updated March 27, 2024 at 6:21 PM ET

Joseph Lieberman, a former Connecticut senator and onetime Democratic vice presidential nominee, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 82.

His family said he died Wednesday in New York City due to complications from a fall.

The statement said: "His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed. Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest."

As Al Gore's running mate in 2000, Lieberman became the first Jewish American on the presidential ticket of one of the two major parties.

Lieberman was a centrist, and was defeated in a 2006 Democratic Senate primary in his home state, but won reelection regardless, running as an independent. It was his last of four terms. In 2008 he supported Republican John McCain's presidential bid.

In recent years, Lieberman served as founding chairman of the centrist group No Labels that is floating a "unity ticket" for the 2024 presidential race — an effort that has drawn criticism as being a potential spoiler for the major parties.

This story will be updated.

