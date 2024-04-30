The complete 2024 Tony Award nominations: Hell's Kitchen, Stereophonic, Outsiders

Updated April 30, 2024 at 9:28 AM ET

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations this morning for the 2024 Tony Awards. The complete list is below. The full list will be released shortly.

Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants



Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy



Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Edin Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants



Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic



Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious



Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Best Original Score

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders



Best Orchestrations

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants



Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders



Best Scenic Design in a Play

dots, Appropriate

dots, Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic



Best Costume Design in a Play

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

How to watch the awards

The 2024 Tony Awards, which are being held this year at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, will air live on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Ariana DeBose will return to host. Watch on CBS or on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on demand the next day.

