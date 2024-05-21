First-time director Chris Pine draws a Wild Card and answers a big question

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Each week, a well-known guest draws a card from our WILD CARD deck and answers a big question about their life. This week we hear from actor and now-director Chris Pine. He's known for playing different versions of guys who save the day, including a young Captain Kirk in several "Star Trek" movies. But his directorial debut, "Poolman," is a much smaller, quirkier movie. It stars him as a pool cleaner at an apartment complex in LA. He spoke with WILD CARD host Rachel Martin.

RACHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: I am holding three cards in my hand - one, two, three.

CHRIS PINE: One.

MARTIN: One?

PINE: Yeah.

MARTIN: What's a lesson you have to keep learning over and over?

PINE: To be in awe, always. In reverentia semper - to be in awe, always. What's yours?

MARTIN: Whoa. I mean, I'll tell you mine, but that - I want to sit with that. That's beautiful, though. Mine's not as lofty, or, I mean, I just - I'm an innately impatient person.

PINE: I get that. Where does the impatience come from?

MARTIN: Where does it come from?

PINE: Are you a perfectionist?

MARTIN: No, absolutely not. Oh, my God. I wish I were more of a perfectionist.

PINE: You've never been a perfectionist.

MARTIN: Zero - never ever.

PINE: Ah, good for you. So what is the impatience from?

MARTIN: Time. I'm urgent about time. I want to use it well. I hate wasting time.

PINE: Interesting.

MARTIN: And I just want to get on with it. But - so it's a constant struggle of, like, I want to get on with things. But also, you need to sit and find reverence and awe and everything, right?

PINE: Well, again, you talk about need, need to. Need, to me, reminds me of the word should. One - I should, which - I detest the word should. So I don't think you need to do a f****** thing. I think, you know...

MARTIN: (Laughter).

PINE: ...Honestly, it's, like, what makes you happiest.

MARTIN: Do you find yourself in points when you can't recognize awe and reverence?

PINE: Of course I do. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. I'm impatient as well and oftentimes feel this kind of, like, oblique background static energy of need, should, go, do. What's happening? Why isn't it this? Why isn't it that - all of these things that are saying, the present moment is not fulfilling X. I was talking to my therapist about this, and I was like, I want to be in flow state again. Like, making this movie was flow state, 24/7/365. Well, what is flow state other than a complete disappearance of the overwhelming reality of the march of time? We go into flow state to forget about our...

MARTIN: Right.

PINE: ...Mortality. There is...

MARTIN: No, but you can't live there forever.

PINE: Well, you can't...

MARTIN: Otherwise, it doesn't exist.

PINE: You can't live there forever. And take everything away. What are you left with? You're left with sitting here now. So you better get really good...

MARTIN: Yeah.

PINE: ...At dealing with - getting good with boredom, getting good with frustration, getting good with all of that.

