It's rare when a mother and her child graduate from college together

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Kids do a lot of things with their moms growing up, but usually they don't graduate from college together. Well, that's what Maureen Fogarty and her son Timothy Ozminkowski just did over the weekend at Fox Valley Technical College in Wisconsin. Maureen earned a nursing degree. Timothy got his degree in software development. They had a bet about who could get the higher GPA. Timothy won by two-tenths of a grade point. So now Maureen owes him $500. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

