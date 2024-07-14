After saying she wouldn't be there, Nikki Haley will now speak at Republican convention

Updated July 14, 2024 at 15:05 PM ET

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee after all. According to her spokesperson, she will take to the stage on Tuesday.

Haley has taken baby steps toward supporting Trump, and her speech at the RNC will represent a full surrender to Trump’s dominance in the party.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley served as a United Nations Ambassador under Trump before challenging him for the Republican nomination.

When she dropped her bid earlier this year, Haley said she wasn’t sure if she would support Trump. She later announced that she planned to vote for him.

Last week, Haley released her 97 delegates encouraged them to vote for him at the convention.

At that time, a spokesperson said Haley was not invited and was "fine with that," but wished Trump well. Two sources familiar with her plans now say Haley WILL speak at the RNC.

