U.S. swimmers falter again on day seven of Olympics, winning a single silver medal

NANTERRE, France — When Caeleb Dressel sliced into the water Friday night at La Defense arena, he carried the mantle of America's long-dominant swimming program.

Dressel, who's 27 years old, has won eight Olympic gold medals. In the event he was swimming, the 50-meter freestyle, he is the Olympic record holder.

But on this night, he failed to reach the podium at all, gradually falling behind swimmers from Australia, Great Britain, and France.

"Very obviously not my best work," Dressel said after the race. "Hasn't been my best week, I don't need to shy away from that. Yeah, it's tough, a little heartbreaking."

Dressel's not alone. Throughout this Olympic tournament, star athletes have struggled; or in some races they've actually posted personal best times and still been outmatched by swimmers from other countries.

So far, the U.S. has won a total of four gold medals in Paris. In a typical Olympic Games, American swimmers bring home at least ten.

Regan Smith was the lone American to medal on Friday. She finished a half-second behind Australia's Kaylee McKeown in the women's 200-meter backstroke final, picking up a silver medal for the U.S.

It's her third medal so far in these Summer Games.

Asked if she was disappointed by the lack of a gold medal finish, Smith said, "I have absolutely no control over what my competitors are doing. I think that was a damn good swim on my part."

Dressel and Smith both spoke of shifting their approach to competition, prioritizing mental health and enjoyment of sport over winning gold. In 2022, Dressel took eight months away from the sport.

"On the one hand it's good to stay hungry, but on the other hand, then I feel like you're never going to be truly content and happy," Smith said.

Carson Foster, another American considered a strong medal contender in Paris, finished in fourth place Friday, out of medal contention in the men's 200-meter individual medley, an event combining freestyle, back, breaststroke and butterfly.

Earlier in the week, other American swimming stars said they believe international competition has simply gotten tougher.

"I don't think it's about how strong Team USA is or how weak we are. I think it's just a point of how much the sport has grown," said Bobby Finke.

Finke came into the Paris Olympics the defending gold medal winner in the men's 800-meter freestyle, after a breakout performance three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

But on Tuesday he won silver in the event, behind Daniel Wiffen of Ireland.

Dressel helped pick up one of the U.S. team's four wins in a relay event. Torri Huske claimed gold in the women's 100-meter butterfly. Kate Douglass won gold in the women's 200-meter breaststroke.

Katie Ledecky also dominated the women's 1500 meter freestyle final, her signature event, and achieved a new milestone with 13 total medals - including gold, silver and bronze.

That makes her the most decorated woman ever to swim in Olympic competition.

While there have been stand-out moments, there have also been growing indications star U.S. athletes are now matched — and often outpaced — by a rising class of swimmers from Australia, Canada and France.

On Friday night before a roaring crowd, France's swimming phenom Leon Marchand, who lives and trains in the U.S., captured his fourth gold medal at these Summer Games.

The 22-year-old has now single-handedly matched the American swim team's entire gold tally.

