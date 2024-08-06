American Cole Hocker scores major upset in 1,500-meter final and sets Olympic record

SAINT-DENIS, France — When runners left the blocks for the 1,500-meter Olympic final on Tuesday, star British middle-distance runner Josh Kerr was the clear favorite.

His big rival in the race was Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the superstar from Norway, who started at a world record pace and led much of the race.

But American Cole Hocker kicked hard late and was first to cross the line with an Olympic-record setting finish of 3:27.65, with Kerr taking silver. It was one of the biggest upsets so far on the track at Stade de France.

"I'm still looking for words to describe that moment," Hocker said of his win, in which he beat his own personal best time by roughly three seconds. "I felt the moment, I felt the magnitude of it."

British fans in the crowd of 80,000 groaned as Hocker, a 23-year-old from Indianapolis, slipped ahead of Kerr in the final stretch.

"I got beaten by the better man on the day," Kerr said. "That was a heck of a race."

American Yared Nuguse, who suffered an injury three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics which prevented him from competing in the 1,500-meter race, finished third for the bronze.

Ingebrigtsen finished in fourth place, out of medal contention.

Speaking afterwards, Ingebrigtsen said he sabotaged his own performance by beginning the final too quickly.

Bronze medalist Yared Nuguse of the U.S. (L-R), silver medalist Josh Kerr of Great Britain, gold medalist Cole Hocker of the U.S. and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway cross the finish line of the men's 1,500m final on Tuesday. Hocker set an Olympic record with the win.

"I opened with a 54-second lap," he said. "That wasn’t the plan at all. It was at least two seconds too fast. I was thinking about slowing down, but the next lap was almost the same speed. I ruined it for myself by going way too hard. I ruined the race for myself.”

