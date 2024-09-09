Louisiana readies for a hurricane as Tropical Storm Francine strengthens

Updated September 09, 2024 at 19:34 PM ET

Tropical Storm Francine, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, is getting stronger and "quickly becoming better organized," the National Hurricane Center said.

It's expected to be a hurricane when it hits the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. Local officials expect it to be a Category 1 or possibly Category 2 hurricane and to make landfall between mid-afternoon and late night.

Jacques Thibodeaux, director of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said residents should prepare for heavy rain and localized flooding of 7-9 inches over 12 hours after the storm makes landfall. The biggest danger will be storm surge if Francine slows its speed, he said.

"Stay off the roads and remain vigilant," he said.

A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the Louisiana coast, from Sabine Pass to Morgan City. Other parts of the Louisiana and Texas coast are under tropical storm warnings.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said on Monday afternoon that he had declared a statewide emergency. "We don’t want to downplay this event, but we also do not want people to panic," he said.

Landry asked residents to adhere to any local evacuation orders and warnings to avoid putting first responders in danger. Louisiana officials said residents could find emergency information on the state website GetaGamePlan.org.

The storm's maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 65 mph, the NHC said on Monday afternoon. "Significant strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days," the agency said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 160 miles from the storm's center, forecasters warned.

Louisiana and parts of the upper Texas coast could face life-threatening storm surge, while hurricane-force winds are expected to hit southern Louisiana beginning Wednesday. Francine will bring heavy rains and risks of flash flooding in those areas as well as in more parts of the Texas coast and southern Mississippi. Tornadoes are also possible in Louisiana and Mississippi, forecasters said.

The storm is currently about 110 miles east of the coast of Mexico's Tamaulipas state. Forecasters say it will move northwest on Monday before pivoting to move northeast on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service's New Orleans office said the storm's greatest impacts will be on Wednesday through Thursday morning.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for residents in Grand Isle on Monday morning, NPR member station WWNO reported. All campers, RVs, and cargo and boat trailers were given a mandatory order to evacuate.

Grand Isle School also canceled classes on Tuesday, the station reported.

The NWS in New Orleans warned residents: "Now is the time to double check your supplies & review your plans. Don't wait till tomorrow." It recommended Louisianans to charge electronic devices, get water, remove debris from drains, check first aid kits and prescriptions, and have a plan for pets.

