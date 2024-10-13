© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man with guns arrested near Trump rally in Coachella, sheriff says

By Luke Garrett
Published October 13, 2024 at 4:47 PM CDT
Sheriff deputies found a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine inside the car of 49-year-old Vem Miller.
Alex Brandon/AP
/
AP
Sheriff deputies found a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine inside the car of 49-year-old Vem Miller.

A man was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella, Calif., on Saturday and charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Sunday.

Sheriff deputies found a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine inside the car of 49-year-old Vem Miller. The Las Vegas resident was stopped and taken into custody at a check-point near Trump’s rally.

Deputies charged Miller for illegal possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was then booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," Riverside County Sergeant Ben Medina said in a statement.

No other information was provided about Miller or the incident.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR NewsNPR
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.