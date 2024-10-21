A Michigan judge tosses out a Republican lawsuit over overseas and military voting

A Michigan state judge on Monday dismissed a Republican challenge to the legitimacy of ballots cast by U.S. citizens living abroad, including U.S. military members.

The lawsuit was one of three that GOP groups filed in swing states in recent weeks.

In an opinion that underscored the fact that the Republican National Committee brought their case weeks before the last day of voting in this fall’s election, Judge Sima Patel of Michigan’s Court of Claims called the lawsuit an “11th hour attempt to disenfranchise these electors in the November 5, 2024 general election.”

For years, Michigan has allowed eligible uniformed service members and other citizens living outside the U.S. to vote in federal elections, as required by a federal law known as the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. Guidance issued by Michigan’s secretary of state says: “A United States citizen who has never resided in the United States but who has a parent, legal guardian, or spouse who was last domiciled in Michigan is eligible to vote in Michigan as long as the citizen has not registered or voted in another state.”

But in court, the Republican National Committee argued against the eligibility of that category of overseas voters, who, the RNC contended, do not meet requirements under Michigan’s constitution for voters to be state residents.

Patel, however, concluded that the guidance language in the secretary of state’s manual for election officials is “consistent with federal and state law, and the Michigan Constitution.”

The RNC is also challenging overseas voting in the swing state of North Carolina, where a state judge held a hearing Monday. A ruling in a similar federal lawsuit brought by six Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Pennsylvania is expected soon.

Many legal experts say these cases are also not likely to go anywhere in part because they were filed after officials started sending out ballots to overseas voters.

But these experts are concerned the cases are laying groundwork for questioning election results.

Edited by Benjamin Swasey

